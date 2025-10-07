The political arms race at the heart of the government showdown
Casey Burgat , Barrons 4 min read 07 Oct 2025, 04:17 pm IST
Summary
The fight over government spending is the latest escalation in an ongoing budget war, Casey Burgat writes in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When President Donald Trump returned to office, so did one of his preferred budget tactics: quietly killing spending that Congress already approved.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story