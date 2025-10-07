The political arms race at the heart of the government showdown

The tipping point came when Nixon impounded funds for a water pollution program that Congress had passed over his veto. In response, Congress passed the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, a sweeping reform that created the modern budget process and explicitly stripped the president of unilateral impoundment power. From then on, presidents had to request rescissions from Congress—essentially asking permission to withhold funds after they had been included in an appropriations bill. If Congress didn’t approve the request within 45 days, the money had to be spent as intended.