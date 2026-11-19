Uncollected garbage piles on streets are an inescapable sight in Indian cities, often cited as a menace that makes them unlivable. Such complaints about urban spaces broadly fall under the urban ‘livability’ discourse, which holds that civic issues in most Indian cities—massive garbage dumps, hazardous levels of air pollution, and long traffic hours—make it difficult for people to simply live in cities.
The power of local ties in shaping urban futures
SummaryEven though the livability framing offers an important critique of Indian cities, it often fails to examine the structural levers and power relations that drive urban India
Uncollected garbage piles on streets are an inescapable sight in Indian cities, often cited as a menace that makes them unlivable. Such complaints about urban spaces broadly fall under the urban ‘livability’ discourse, which holds that civic issues in most Indian cities—massive garbage dumps, hazardous levels of air pollution, and long traffic hours—make it difficult for people to simply live in cities.
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