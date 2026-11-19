Uncollected garbage piles on streets are an inescapable sight in Indian cities, often cited as a menace that makes them unlivable. Such complaints about urban spaces broadly fall under the urban ‘livability’ discourse, which holds that civic issues in most Indian cities—massive garbage dumps, hazardous levels of air pollution, and long traffic hours—make it difficult for people to simply live in cities.
Uncollected garbage piles on streets are an inescapable sight in Indian cities, often cited as a menace that makes them unlivable. Such complaints about urban spaces broadly fall under the urban ‘livability’ discourse, which holds that civic issues in most Indian cities—massive garbage dumps, hazardous levels of air pollution, and long traffic hours—make it difficult for people to simply live in cities.
This is a reasonable complaint given the empirical realities of our urban spaces, but its framing hides more than it reveals about what is at stake in making our cities more livable.
This is a reasonable complaint given the empirical realities of our urban spaces, but its framing hides more than it reveals about what is at stake in making our cities more livable.
A few weeks ago, writer Manu Joseph articulated, with good reason, a similar complaint about Indian cities. Referring to cities like Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai as “urban catastrophe”, he claimed that our cities are ridden with conflicts, bad infrastructure, and indifferent leadership, leading him to a bitter realization that as a person of decent standards, he has "nowhere to live in India".
While Joseph’s is a personal and very passionate critique, it is not an isolated one. Livability indices, such as the Global Liveability Index from the Economist Intelligence Unit, consistently rank Indian cities in the lowest brackets, citing similar reasons. Yet, even though the livability framing offers an important critique of Indian cities, it often fails to examine the structural levers and power relations that drive urban India.
By leaving these drivers unexamined, the discourse forecloses any discussion of what could be done in our urban spaces. Inevitably, this breeds a cynicism that is fast becoming a common response to urban issues.
As a geographer researching Bengaluru’s cityscape, I examine how people interact with, engage with and sometimes reshape urban spaces to meet their needs. My work with urban stakeholders, especially groups engaged with waste management, has shown me that there are ways to reimage the livability discourse without succumbing to cynicism.
First, the local state and other relevant stakeholders need to be centred in the discourse. The extent to which the city and its streets are clean and hygienic, and therefore livable, is contingent on the local state and its capacity, alongside its relations and synergies with other key stakeholders that extend civic services in every corner of the city.
For instance, everyday waste management in Bengaluru depends on local municipal contractors who collect waste, sanitation workers, called pourakarmikas, who sweep the streets, waste pickers who sort recyclables, households and apartment associations, among others. Every unattended garbage pile, therefore, is a site where these arrangements have failed to work together, with the city government being a key player in determining the capacities of other stakeholders.
Holding the state accountable to these particulars is an important part of making urban spaces livable. In Bengaluru, consistent pressure on the city government has helped strengthen these arrangements over the last few years, with evidence showing greater levels of waste collection, recycling and disposal.
Second, and relatedly, the livability discourse needs to move beyond the unexamined generalizations. While Joseph’s complaints may be valid, he equates issues across vastly different cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai (using livability indices that rank cities on parameters in tabular form), a move that does not attend to the specific local relations that are key to how urban systems work.
For instance, Gurugram’s cleanliness depends on a very different set of relations from Bengaluru’s. The recent rise in garbage piles on Gurugram streets was partly due to a strike by the city's contractual sanitation workers, who demanded permanent status with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).
Bengaluru’s case is very different, as many of its waste workers won permanent municipal jobs in 2025 after years of organizing, which moved the city’s waste conflict out of street sweeping and into the still-contracted work of waste collection and transport. While a liveability index gives both cities the same low score due to waste, it does not shed light on the different drivers at play or the distinct set of strategies needed to combat waste and make cities liveable.
Third, in its current state, the liveability discourse advances a distasteful attitude towards the masses. Instead of questioning urban systems, it often comes across as an elite complaint against the city's working people, asking them to follow the rules. This has a serious effect of deepening differences.
In a moment of multiple urban crises when we need more solidarity and mutual aid, framing most of the city’s population as unwanted or unruly masses may be the biggest pitfall of the livability discourse. There is evidence that, with the right information and institutional support, people make better choices.
For instance, various grassroots-level efforts by civil society organizations in Bengaluru have led to an uptake of waste segregation, especially from households in urban slums, which are usually characterized as unruly and unhygienic. This shows that when given the right care and attention, civic cultures can be nurtured, helping cities become more liveable and inclusive.
Attunement to local actors and relations, alongside the cultivation of ties across the city’s social groups, is key not only to making our cities liveable but also to nurturing liveable urban futures.
Anshul Rai Sharma is an urban researcher and a PhD candidate at the University of Colorado Boulder.