The race to be Protectionist in Chief
SummaryBiden sees Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and raises them to damaging effect.
Didn’t President Biden promise a better trade policy than his predecessor? Well, he now appears to be in a race with Donald Trump to be Protectionist in Chief. Witness his pitch for new tariffs at a campaign stop on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
