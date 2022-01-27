The recovery path from ‘long covid’ is getting clearer

I was finishing my last consultation of the day when an old patient of mine rang me up for an urgent appointment. She said that she was experiencing unfamiliar and unexplainable symptoms, ranging from low mood to vague body pains and difficulty in doing her daily chores. A previous marathoner, she would now feel out of breath after walking slowly for just half a kilometre. She could not even match her dad’s pace during their evening strolls. She was stunned. Two months prior, she had tested positive for covid and had a rather aggressive course of illness. It was very likely that she was among the so-called ‘long-haulers’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}