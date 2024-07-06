The rise and fall of Rita Singh: A cautionary tale of 1990s Indian capitalism
Summary
- A product of the public-market frenzy of the 1990s, the upstart dairy business entrepreneur once headed a ₹1,000-crore empire that encompassed aviation, shipping, pharma, footwear, and of course financial services, which could hide a multitude of sins.
In 1998, Rita Singh was ranked as one of the richest women in the world. The source of the ranking, even the $600 million value it attributed to her Mesco group, may have been doubtful. What was in no doubt was her power and her presence in the 1990s.