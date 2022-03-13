The Russian roulette of geopolitics will favour cryptos

Nobody can predict where the pieces will fall, whenever they fall, but one outcome seems quite likely: the new, emergent world order is likely to see accelerated acceptance of official cryptocurrency. Western economies, of necessity, will be in the vanguard as Russia weaponizes crypto-products to get around sanctions and precipitates cyber-warfare to implant measured chaos. According to US-based media outlets, 21 American companies, including gas producer Chevron, faced cyber-attacks days before Russian forces crossed into Ukraine. In this chaotic reordering of the global financial system, it will be interesting to see where and how India manages its cyber strategy, especially in erecting a regulatory framework for private crypto-products and rolling out a central bank digital currency (CBDC) with a design that is transparent, user-friendly, hack-proof and interoperable with other CBDCs. Speed will be key here.