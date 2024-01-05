The significance of guarding the Red Sea

Oil and natural gas prices have started rising as traders bet on the continuation of Houthi attacks disrupting shipping in the Red Sea. The Yemen-based rebel formation, backed by Iran, has been attacking shipping along this critical region with suicide drones, missiles and rockets since the Gaza War. This is part of a strategy to impose a naval blockade of Israel, since the Houthis are allies of Hamas due to their strong connections with Iran.

Many major shipping firms such as the Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and BP have started diverting vessels away from the Red Sea. Indeed, traffic around the Cape of Good Hope has risen by 67% since the attacks started while traffic via the Suez Canal has dropped 28% because the Suez Canal links the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

It takes an extra 10-14 days sailing time for a cargo ship on the Asia-Europe run to go up and down the entire length of Africa rather than through the Suez Canal via the Red Sea. So, this adds considerably to shipping costs. Under normal circumstances, the Red Sea route handles around 12% of all global trade, and roughly a third of the container trade.

Even more alarmingly, the Houthi interdiction has the potential to badly disrupt energy supplies since a large proportion of the world’s oil and natural gas is evacuated out through regions targeted by the Houthi. Unlike with other commodities, which can use alternate routes albeit at high cost, it is not possible for tankers out of the Arab Peninsula to easily avoid the red zone.

If the Houthi actions against shipping cannot be stopped, there will be disruptions to global energy supplies quite apart from high costs for global shipping. In addition, protests in Libya have shut down the Sharara oilfield, which could further tighten global supply.

Enter the US as the only superpower in a unipolar world. The US has sunk several Houthi ships recently but this has not stopped the attacks. Iran which was already supplying much of the armaments (rockets and drones) used by the Houthi has also got involved more directly as it has sent warships out on patrol after Houthi boats were sunk.

The US has put together a coalition which hopes to coordinate military action against Houthi attacks. Although the coalition has destroyed many Houthi drones and missiles, it cannot seem to guarantee complete suppression of these terrorist attacks without seriously ramping up military commitments. The ongoing Gaza War has also meant that Arab nations like Saudi Arabia have not entered this coalition, even though the Saudis led an earlier coalition that fought a land war in Yemen against the Houthis.

The US is now trying to coordinate stronger military action via the UN Security Council but again, the Arab nations in the region will be hesitant to get involved while the Gaza War rages on.

India has seen collateral damage since Indian ships (and Indian-crewed ships) such as the MV (Merchant Vessel) Chem Pluto and the MV Sai Baba have been targeted by Houthi attacks. The Indian Navy is now patrolling the area with a complement of destroyers as well as aerial surveillance.

If the attacks don’t stop, either through naval military action or via diplomatic negotiations (probably involving Iran), the next option would be further military escalation via bombing Houthi strongholds in Yemen, or even the involvement of UN coalition ground forces in Yemen. This could have serious consequences in terms of heightened geopolitical tensions, especially if Iran decides to face-off.

India has strong diplomatic and trade ties across the Arab World, and with Iran and Israel. Over 10 million NRIs work in Arab nations. Hence, the government has to tread very delicately through this situation. It also has to reckon with a situation where energy imports become more expensive which is worrying since India imports over 85% of its crude and over 50% of its gas. The impact on the bottomline of oil-marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL, IOC could be severe.