The significance of guarding the Red Sea
SummaryIf the Houthi actions against shipping cannot be stopped, there will be disruptions to global energy supplies apart from high costs
Oil and natural gas prices have started rising as traders bet on the continuation of Houthi attacks disrupting shipping in the Red Sea. The Yemen-based rebel formation, backed by Iran, has been attacking shipping along this critical region with suicide drones, missiles and rockets since the Gaza War. This is part of a strategy to impose a naval blockade of Israel, since the Houthis are allies of Hamas due to their strong connections with Iran.