The significance of guarding the Red Sea

India has strong diplomatic and trade ties across the Arab World, and with Iran and Israel. Over 10 million NRIs work in Arab nations. Hence, the government has to tread very delicately through this situation. It also has to reckon with a situation where energy imports become more expensive which is worrying since India imports over 85% of its crude and over 50% of its gas. The impact on the bottomline of oil-marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL, IOC could be severe.