The Tobin funnel and post-covid stimulus withdrawal dilemmas

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor D. Subbarao had famously compared the first challenge to the situation Abhimanyu faced in the Mahabharata. The young warrior knew how to enter the dreaded chakravyuha formation used by the Kaurava army at Kurukshetra, but did not know how to come out of it. In economic policy, there is a similar problem. It is often likely that policymakers know how to enter the stimulus zone, but not how to exit it. The failure to get out in time—as India saw in the first few years of the previous decade—can lead to excess inflation or balance-of-payments pressures (or both). The timing of a successful exit from an extraordinary stimulus policy will always be a tricky problem, especially since economic recoveries from crises tend to be uneven.