The US bond market foresees a recession in today’s oil shock

When the yield curve was narrowing a few weeks ago, many analysts blamed it on concern that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates too quickly, eventually causing economic growth to slow. However, last week’s action felt like something had changed in the narrative. Economists were quick to game out the ramifications of higher oil prices, with a number pointing to prices of $150 to $200 per barrel as the point where economic growth could rapidly shift into recession. That’s exactly the range for crude that some, including DWS Group’s Darwei Kung, a money manager and the firm’s head of commodities, say we are likely to hit should additional sanctions be imposed. It’s not just oil that is rapidly rising in price, but also basic staples such as agricultural products like wheat and corn. But instead of eating or driving less, consumers historically have cut back on other areas of spending to compensate for these higher costs.