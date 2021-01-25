The US Fed’s high-wire act has clearly become much trickier

Yet, the Fed is unlikely to do so at this week’s meeting, worried that a premature change in forward guidance could cause financial market dislocations that would undermine an economy facing that dimmer short-term outlook. Indeed, the Fed is more likely to maintain the current guidance of monetary policy staying ultra loose for at least another year, if not longer. But this faces increasing questions in the face of a brighter economic medium term, frothy financial markets, and the coming fiscal expansion. Considering reasonable estimates of the economic boost from the release of pent-up household demand after effective vaccination, and assuming Congress passes most of Biden’s fiscal plans, the incremental demand injections into the US economy could amount to some 20% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, if not more. With the supply side unlikely to display the same degree of short-term agility, the increase in the overall price level in 2021 could well exceed the Fed’s 2% target.