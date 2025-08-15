The war on crypto isn’t ending. It’s just changing battlefields.

Many senior-level lawyers, some with decades of experience in courtrooms, are taking a path not many before them have trod. Traditionally, former SEC lawyers go either to large New York or Washington law firms, or in-house to a legacy bank or hedge fund (or, in my case, to a top-tier, midsize law firm). Now, for the first time in recent memory, many of my former SEC colleagues, including those from its now-disbanded crypto unit, are going to the plaintiff’s bar.