The war over cheaper Ozempic won’t end well for some investors
SummaryOnce Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk increase the supply of weight-loss medications, companies such as Hims & Hers may find it trickier to sell compounded versions of the drugs.
America’s insatiable demand for weight-loss medications is minting vast fortunes—and not just for the makers of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic. Shares of Hims & Hers Health, the telehealth provider better known for its trendy commercials for erectile-dysfunction medications, are up more than 150% this year.