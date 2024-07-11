The White House isn’t a fun place when things go wrong
SummaryLong days, constant texts, lack of sleep—a crisis like this will have staffers on edge.
Every day brings more bad news for the Biden White House. As the president’s team is learning, when things go wrong, problems can snowball. Former Nixon speechwriter Pat Buchanan noted the dread of the daily “whump" of the Washington Post landing at his front door. Today, thanks to 24-hour news, the once-a-day whump has been replaced by never-ending smartphone pings.