The White House isn’t a fun place when things go wrong

I had my own awkward moment in that period when I was supposed to brief a group of rabbis on what the administration was doing to help the affected area. The typically skillful White House operators somehow messed up the conference call. Instead of opening my channel and muting the participants’, the operators put me on mute and allowed the rest to speak. You can imagine what I heard, mostly along the lines of, “If they can’t get a phone call right, how are they going to solve the problems in New Orleans?" The episode, though quickly resolved, was typical of the reeling White House’s inability to catch a break.