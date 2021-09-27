The World Bank’s annual report on Doing Business can be revived

At that time, I had no idea that I would one day be in charge of the division producing the report. During my transition, I felt like a restaurant patron who had suddenly been asked to run the kitchen. It was an eye-opening experience for me to discover how the Doing Business economies were evaluated. I could see that there was room for improvement, but what truly impressed me was the transparency and integrity of the exercise. It was an expensive operation in which the World Bank collected data meticulously from all the economies—189 at the time—and then constructed the rankings without regard to who won or lost.

