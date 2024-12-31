The world needs a pro-human AI agenda

Of course, these are predictions, and predictions can always be wrong. With industry insiders becoming even more vocal about the pace of progress, perhaps game-changing AI breakthroughs will come sooner than expected. But the history of AI is replete with ambitious predictions by insiders. In the mid-1950s, Marvin Minsky, arguably the grandfather of AI, predicted that machines would surpass humans within just a few years, and when it didn’t happen, he remained adamant. In 1970, he was still insisting that, “In from three to eight years we will have a machine with the general intelligence of an average human being. I mean a machine that will be able to read Shakespeare, grease a car, play office politics, tell a joke, have a fight. At that point the machine will begin to educate itself with fantastic speed. In a few months it will be at genius level and a few months after that its powers will be incalculable."