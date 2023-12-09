There’s life yet in the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights
SummaryIn the face of war and atrocities, the principles of the 75-year-old document remain sound
The United Nations General Assembly approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Dec. 10, 1948, without a single dissenting vote (although Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the Soviet bloc countries abstained). Today that remarkable consensus, achieved in the wake of two world wars and unspeakable atrocities, is falling apart. Hope for global consensus on anything seems remote.