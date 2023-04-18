These two global money transfer ideas deserve a shot5 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
One concept uses bank deposits; the other relies on digital currencies. Both could be coming to your smartphone.
Nexus or Icebreaker? Two competing ideas are jostling for attention, each promising to reshape the inefficiency-ridden landscape of moving money from one country to another. Instead of trying to choose between them, central banks ought to give both a shot.
