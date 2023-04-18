These two global money transfer ideas deserve a shot

Nexus seeks to do just that. It won’t be an app, but a common language, like the standard hypertext markup used in documents designed to be displayed in a web browser. It will eliminate the present-day barriers to communication between two national payment systems. If I give someone in another country my phone number, e-mail or virtual ID on which I’m accustomed to receiving a local money transfer, currently they won’t be able to use it to pay me because my information is alien to their bank. With Nexus, the protocol will look me up for the sender's bank app, and display my full or partially masked name, so that they have the certainty of paying the right person.

