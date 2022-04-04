Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This bank makes it mandatory for verification of high-value cheques from today

This bank makes it mandatory for verification of high-value cheques from today

The cheques that are registered in the PPS will only be accepted under the dispute resolution mechanism.
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

The bank customers need to share details like account number, cheque number, cheque alpha code, issue date, amount, and beneficiary name for clearing the high-value cheques under PPS

Delhi: In a move to protect the bank customers against large value cheque frauds, Punjab National Bank (PNB) to make Positive Pay System (PPS) mandatory for the cheque of Rs10 Lacs & above from today, April 4, 2022.

As per the Positive Pay System (PPS) developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a customer issuing the high-value cheque has to reconfirm some essential details, which are cross-checked while presenting the cheque in clearing before payment.

PNB customers need to share details like account number, cheque number, cheque alpha code, issue date, amount, and beneficiary name for clearing the high-value cheques under PPS.

These details are to be shared with the bank at least 24 working hours before the cheque is presented for clearing. Customers can share the details through internet banking, mobile banking, SMS banking, or their home branch in the prescribed format.

The cheques that are registered in the PPS will only be accepted under the dispute resolution mechanism.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, PNB had introduced PPS for cheques of 50,000 and above presented in CTS clearing from January 1, 2021, which has now become mandatory for the cheques of 10 lakh and above from today.

RBI had recommended that while availing of the facility is at the account holder's discretion, banks may consider making it mandatory for cheques of Rs. 5 lakh and above.

