In a time that the morning news is invariably dismaying—a lynching here, something hateful done there, on and on—I take solace in the trees just outside our home. In a season with plenty of sunlight, they are lush green and awash in flowers anyway, but even better than the way they look are the visitors they attract.

I mean avian visitors. On any given morning, we can see parakeets, bulbuls, barbets (the “coppersmith" variety), drongos, sunbirds, kites, sparrows, and of course, ubiquitous crows and pigeons. Occasionally, even owls and orioles. And on some recent travels, cardinals, gulls, robins, finches, and more. Their calls, feeding habits, and general demeanour are enough to bring me cheer in the darkest times, even a dose of optimism about the world.

And this is why I am often on the lookout for news about birds —or really, news about research about birds. In this column, I’ll explore some such recently reported.

First is AVONET. This is a freely available data set containing anatomical measurements of every species of bird we know of. That’s 11,009 species from every corner of the globe. In there are all the birds that grace the trees outside every morning and many more. AVONET has its roots in earlier research for a PhD by the evolutionary biologist Catherine Sheard. She was interested in passerines—birds of the order Passeriformes. There are 6,000 species of these birds. They differ from other orders of birds in one fundamental way: how their toes are shaped and arranged. Passerines can perch using their toes. Again, that describes most of the birds on the trees outside our home.

For her PhD, Sheard decided to catalogue the shape of each passerine species. From there, moving up to all 11,009 bird species there are—including non-passerines like ducks and ostriches—seemed only logical. AVONET examined over 90,000 individual birds in 181 different countries—about eight or nine specimens per species. It catalogues 11 different “morphological traits" of the birds—among them beak length, width and depth; leg (actually the tarsus, or extended ankle), wing and tail lengths. These traits “were selected for the information they provide about ecological niches". After all, birds get their food mainly via their beaks, and their legs, wings, and tails are what they use to move around. So variations in these traits tell us how each bird adapts to its particular diet and habitat.

To complement those traits, AVONET also collected data on the location of each species and the size of their range. Information like this is useful in working out, for example, migratory patterns and the effect of climate change on the lives of birds. Take a species that doesn’t fly as well as others, for example. If its regular environment becomes unlivable, it may not be able to escape by flying and thus may become an endangered species facing possible extinction. Then again, species with greater variety in their traits are probably less at risk of extinction precisely because they are more adapted to their various niches.

Second, speaking of migratory birds. Another team of bird researchers studied 56 peregrine falcons that breed in the Arctic and migrate across Eurasia. In a paper in Nature a year ago (Climate-driven flyway changes and memory-based long-distance migration, Zhongru Gu and others, 3 March 2021, go.nature.com/3JIY350), they explain that they hoped to learn more about “the formation, maintenance and future of the migration routes of Arctic birds and the genetic determinants of migratory distance".

Peregrine falcons are about the fastest birds on earth. When they dive at unsuspecting prey, they can touch 320kmph. They don’t reach that speed in straight-ahead flight, of course. But like many other species, they do migrate, over vast distances, often to the very same spots they came to before, that their ancestors came to before. Why? Why do they fly so far? How do they determine their routes?

These questions are worth asking because Arctic peregrines follow five different routes to migrate across the continent. These researchers think this difference has a history that’s several thousand years old. The Last Glacial Maximum (LGM), when glaciers covered much of the planet’s northern reaches, ended about 20,000 years ago. In the transition to the geological epoch we are in now, the Holocene—when glaciers retreated, and the planet grew warmer—the breeding grounds of these Arctic peregrines shifted. The result: these five migratory routes. Today, the falcons on one migratory route are slightly different from those on another, and that difference is explained by the environmental differences between the routes.

But this also suggests that with the planet now warming up even more than after the LGM, migratory patterns and breeding areas will change some more. Will that endanger the peregrine falcons? Clearly, that’s a possibility because the paper remarks: “Harnessing ecological interactions and evolutionary processes to study climate-driven changes in migration can facilitate the conservation of migratory birds."

Third, birds fly. Well, obviously. But given some of the remarkable things they do in the air, “flight" is an almost inadequate word. Hummingbirds are able to hover by flapping their wings dozens of times a second - the fastest recorded rate is 80. The eagle Aquila nipalensis “flies" in a nearly unbroken sequence of banked turns, interrupted only by occasionally rolling over, and ending with a wing manoeuvre that initiates a steep dive to a landing. Then there are pigeons, which, a team of avid researchers once found, “achieve low speed turns much like helicopters, by using whole-body rotations".

How are birds—essentially streamlined fuselages with flexible, articulated wings—able to produce all these motions in the air? Well, another team of avid researchers concluded that they “morph their wing shape to accomplish extraordinary manoeuvres". (Birds can transition between stable and unstable states via wing morphing, C Harvey et al., Nature, 9 March 2022, go.nature.com/3Edsn6q). Such morphing involves both the elbow and the wrist, using all the movements those joints are capable of. It is what helps birds overcome their bodies’ natural inertia to rolls and turns, but with “minimal effect on the position of the centre of gravity". Also, a bird’s agility decreases as its body weight increases. This helps explain why hummingbirds can flap their wings so fast and flit about, but a Brahmini kite cannot.

The point is if we seek to understand how birds are so astonishingly agile and in so many ways, we have to understand what their wings are capable of and how they move.

What this also suggests is what a regular birdwatcher often notices about birds. They sometimes glide through the air without any apparent wing motion at all. But then they sometimes “pitch" up and down frenetically because that motion seems to help them manoeuvre. And it is this morphing of the wings that enables these quick changes. To Harvey and colleagues, “evolutionary pressures act to maintain birds’ ability to transition between stable and unstable flight". And these findings of wing motions “bring us a step closer to establishing a fundamental theory to quantify and evaluate avian manoeuvrability".

In-flight manoeuvres, climate change, low-speed turns, and the pressures of evolution: Study birds, and it’s all there. And then some.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun