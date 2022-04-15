This is for you birdwatchers

First is AVONET. This is a freely available data set containing anatomical measurements of every species of bird we know of. That’s 11,009 species from every corner of the globe. In there are all the birds that grace the trees outside every morning and many more. AVONET has its roots in earlier research for a PhD by the evolutionary biologist Catherine Sheard. She was interested in passerines—birds of the order Passeriformes. There are 6,000 species of these birds. They differ from other orders of birds in one fundamental way: how their toes are shaped and arranged. Passerines can perch using their toes. Again, that describes most of the birds on the trees outside our home.