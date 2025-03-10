This is no way to run a trade war
SummaryTrump is misusing a statute to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico that hurt American interests.
Thousands of U.S. companies opened for business on Friday with no idea whether they had to pay tariffs. This was due to President Trump’s chaotic North American trade war, which he kicked off Tuesday by imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, only to announce two days later that he would exempt for one month products that complied with the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. But it wasn’t clear which products qualified for exemptions, and American, Mexican and Canadian officials gave conflicting guidance. Markets hated the trade war, dropping to levels not seen since before Mr. Trump’s election in November.