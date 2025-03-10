This is no way to run a trade war

In imposing the tariffs, Mr. Trump misused the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Congress passed IEEPA to give presidents tools to respond quickly to emergencies like wars or terrorist attacks, with actions such as freezing the assets of enemies or preventing foreign militaries from buying critical inputs. IEEPA has never been used for tariffs, and courts should rule that it can’t be. Last week’s chaos illustrates why. Presidents shouldn’t be able to upend the economy at the stroke of a pen. Trade statutes, on the other hand, require detailed studies into why a country or product should be subject to tariffs, and the proposed tariffs must be subject to public comment.