Three questions Sebi should be asking, and answering

Question No. 3

The biggest risk to sustainable wealth-creation by investors is the lure of trading. Per Sebi’s own data, over 90% of traders lose money. Yet we are faced with a situation where the two main exchanges are competing for trading market share. The result is an even more conducive environment for trading. And this can only mean more gullible traders being sucked in. What is Sebi doing to put a stop to this detrimental competitive situation?