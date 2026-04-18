To beat China, embrace open-source AI

First, the government should practice what it preaches. When federal agencies build AI tools, they should release them under open-source licenses whenever possible. This would extend existing policies for traditional software. The Obama administration’s “open by default” policy required agencies to release source code to the public. Congress codified this principle in the Share IT Act, which President Biden signed in December 2024. And this past January the General Services Administration updated its Open Source Software Policy to require that new custom code be developed in public repositories from day one.