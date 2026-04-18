China is making strides in open-source artificial intelligence. Eighty percent of developers worldwide who use open-source AI tools are building with Chinese models, according to an estimate by our colleague Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Research from our firm and OpenRouter shows a significant increase in the use of Chinese open models last year, reaching in some weeks a high of 30% of all AI usage. In January, Alibaba’s Qwen family surpassed 700 million downloads to become the most widely adopted open-source AI system on the planet.
To beat China, embrace open-source AI
SummaryProprietary systems were less risky, U.S. officials assumed. That turned out to be a dangerous premise.
China is making strides in open-source artificial intelligence. Eighty percent of developers worldwide who use open-source AI tools are building with Chinese models, according to an estimate by our colleague Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Research from our firm and OpenRouter shows a significant increase in the use of Chinese open models last year, reaching in some weeks a high of 30% of all AI usage. In January, Alibaba’s Qwen family surpassed 700 million downloads to become the most widely adopted open-source AI system on the planet.
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