To thwart Iran, fight a war of attrition

The tensions between Jerusalem and Washington demonstrate that neither understands the situation. Israel needs to learn to fight an attrition war against a much larger adversary, Iran. The U.S. must accept the strategic requirements of its regional partner, despite the politically driven drivel offered by President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and a Congress that refuses to act. Failure to grasp the conflict’s fundamentals will lead to bad policy and, ultimately, calamity.

Iran’s objectives are expansive: the elimination of American regional power and the destruction of Israel to clear the path for the Islamic Revolution’s ascendance throughout the Muslim world. Its means, however, are relatively limited. Iran lacks the high-tech weapons to take on the U.S. and Israel directly. The Axis of Resistance—its proxy alliance, spanning the Levant and Yemen—lacks the cohesion or capability to conquer Israel.

Iran’s strategy is long-term attrition. It hopes to keep the U.S. and Israel under continuous military stress through Hamas pressure in Gaza and Houthi attacks on international shipping. Iran patiently accumulates operational advantages by building up forces in Syria and Lebanon, squeezing Jordan, and driving the U.S. from its handful of Levantine bases. A key is the al-Tanf complex in Syria, which constrains Iranian logistics and helps shield Jordan from Iranian pressure and smuggling. By creating interlocking strategic dilemmas, Tehran can make it impossible for Jerusalem or Washington to resolve the confrontation with a brief high-intensity operation akin to the 1967 war or the 2003 Iraq war. Iran hopes to compel Israel and the U.S. to turn on each other, leaving both isolated and vulnerable.

Countering Iran will require tolerating more risk. Yet even American willingness to hit back against Iranian harassment of U.S. bases wouldn’t yield a swift and straightforward result. Iran would counter, leading to an extended conflict. An extended conflict is all but guaranteed at this point. Large-scale airstrikes on Iranian territory would impose some cost on Tehran but wouldn’t destroy its operational capacity. A ground invasion is out of the question for strategic and political reasons. The only remaining option, beyond capitulation, is a long-term campaign that undermines Iranian power projection and destabilizes the Iranian state.

This reality explains the trouble Israeli and American strategists have had in responding to Iranian actions. For the campaign outlined above is unmistakably one of attrition.

Attrition is a dirty word in American and Israeli strategic circles. In America, it evokes the Western Front’s brutal stalemate from 1914 to 1918, during which millions were sent to their deaths, and tens of thousands wounded and crippled, for no territorial gains. It also connotes the Vietnam War, when a “body count" approach to measuring battlefield progress failed to defeat the North Vietnamese. American military thought emphasizes “combined-arms maneuver"—the synergistic employment of combined arms, air power, and other elements to collapse the enemy system, as best employed during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

But most American wars have been won through “attrition" broadly construed—that is, the cumulative effect of pressure applied over time and in many contexts. The North African, Sicilian and Italian campaigns that preceded the invasion of Normandy are examples. The U.S. has seldom fought wars it can win with a single maneuver campaign, making attrition a coherent strategy.

Israeli military thinking avoids attrition for different reasons. An attrition war implies a long one, in which rivals try to outlast each other. Israel’s greatest strength is its whole-of-society commitment to survival, which has produced a mass-mobilization conscript army better trained and with higher morale than almost any comparable force in the world. Israeli society’s relative size compared with that of its adversaries is its greatest weakness. Among its immediate neighbors, only Lebanon is smaller. Hence rather than pitting its small but committed society against a larger adversary in a protracted contest, Israel favors rapid campaigns waged offensively, meaning in enemy territory.

Since neither the U.S. nor Israel can fight its preferred style of war in the Middle East today, both find it extraordinarily difficult to respond to Iranian actions. Strategy, however, is about placing one’s strengths against the enemy’s weaknesses. This can be done in an attrition campaign.

Iran’s strengths are its size and the support its proxies provide, which allow it to maintain pressure on the U.S. and Israel, absorb damage over time, and keep the fight away from its borders while threatening Israeli territory. Israel’s strength is its conscript army, which can execute operations beyond its borders. America’s strength is air and naval power, excellent reconnaissance, and the ability to hit targets almost anywhere in the region.

Israel and the U.S. need to put Iran’s strengths at risk. Their most effective approach is to jeopardize the Axis of Resistance, replacing it with actual direct Iranian control over the Levantine powers it employs as legal shields. The Axis’ greatest benefit is that it provides the power of an imperial entity with very little of the cost. While Lebanon’s Hezbollah handles essential governing tasks in the country’s south, no Axis member formally controls a state. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen all exist as legal entities. Thus, they are responsible for the basic, costly tasks of civil administration, such as providing public services, setting economic and social policy, and maintaining public finance.

Iran provides financial backing to its Axis partners, and in Syria and Lebanon to the states themselves. But Tehran still outsources the burden of actual governance to these states, which increasingly lack control over their territory and exist primarily to reduce Iran’s direct burden and maintain the fiction of sovereign independence.

Israel and the U.S. have the tools to strike Iranian military capacity in Syria and Lebanon. This is the operational decisive point of Iran’s campaign—not Gaza and Yemen, despite the public focus on Hamas and the Houthis. The U.S. and Israel can rapidly degrade state capacity in Lebanon and Syria, forcing Iran to assume direct control of both territories, or to shrink its defense perimeter to Iraq, thereby essentially abandoning its ability to pressure Israel and the U.S. in the short term.

Winning the Middle Eastern war means ending Iran’s existence as a regional threat. It requires accepting the current conflict’s fundamentals—specifically, understanding that attrition is the only coherent paradigm to apply. The risk is that absent a real grasp of the challenge they face, Israel and the U.S. will talk past—and at—each other, while both fail to develop an effective strategy.

Mr. Cropsey is president of the Yorktown Institute. He served as a naval officer and as deputy undersecretary of the Navy and is author of “Mayday" and “Seablindness."