To thwart Iran, fight a war of attrition
Seth Cropsey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Mar 2024, 05:45 PM IST
SummaryIsrael and the U.S. should focus their strengths on Tehran’s weaknesses by jeopardizing its proxies.
The tensions between Jerusalem and Washington demonstrate that neither understands the situation. Israel needs to learn to fight an attrition war against a much larger adversary, Iran. The U.S. must accept the strategic requirements of its regional partner, despite the politically driven drivel offered by President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and a Congress that refuses to act. Failure to grasp the conflict’s fundamentals will lead to bad policy and, ultimately, calamity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less