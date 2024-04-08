Too many choices rattle young children

Further, a child who is constantly asked what he wants learns that wanting is important and what he wants is paramount—a sure way to invite power struggles and open the door to anxiety and self-centeredness. When our 4-year-old daughter became resistant to her bedtime, my husband and I sought help from parenting books. They all suggested that to give her a sense of autonomy, we should give her a choice: which pajamas to wear, for example. But our child’s autonomy wasn’t the issue. The real problem was our discomfort with her discomfort. We had to learn that if we held firm and gave her gentle support, she could cope with her feelings about not getting what she wanted—a lesson in strength and resilience for us all.