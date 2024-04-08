Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Too many choices rattle young children

Too many choices rattle young children

Lea Page , The Wall Street Journal

A 4-year-old isn’t ready for autonomy. We grow into it.

A young child flourishes when the needs of the day, including hers, prevail. (Image: Pixabay)

‘Pepperoni or plain?" my friend asked her 3-year-old son. “Milk or water? Would you like a straw?"

‘Pepperoni or plain?" my friend asked her 3-year-old son. “Milk or water? Would you like a straw?"

The child burst into tears: “I don’t want pizza. I want juice!"

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The child burst into tears: “I don’t want pizza. I want juice!"

My friend lost her patience: “Stop whining! Just eat your lunch!"

What parent hasn’t been there?

It seems innocuous when a parent asks a young child, “Plain or pepperoni?" After all, choice is at the heart of freedom and independence. When our children mature, we hope they will choose well and have the courage and resiliency to learn from their mistakes. This desire leaves parents vulnerable to the temptation to hurry the process.

Small children make choices all the time. To reach for a hug or turn away. To run toward the slide instead of the swings. Children experience choices—and their consequences—in a physical way. They aren’t weighing options or considering possibilities and outcomes. Young children exert their will and build their competence and confidence by doing. There is a difference—and a subtle shift in responsibility—between a child making a choice and a child being asked to make a choice.

When a young child is invited to make a choice, he is put under the spotlight of the parent’s expectation—will his choice be the right one? For his parent? For himself? That’s a lot of pressure. There is nothing wrong with giving a child a choice now and then. A little stress can help us grow. Too much causes anxiety.

Further, a child who is constantly asked what he wants learns that wanting is important and what he wants is paramount—a sure way to invite power struggles and open the door to anxiety and self-centeredness. When our 4-year-old daughter became resistant to her bedtime, my husband and I sought help from parenting books. They all suggested that to give her a sense of autonomy, we should give her a choice: which pajamas to wear, for example. But our child’s autonomy wasn’t the issue. The real problem was our discomfort with her discomfort. We had to learn that if we held firm and gave her gentle support, she could cope with her feelings about not getting what she wanted—a lesson in strength and resilience for us all.

A young child flourishes when the needs of the day, including hers, prevail. Prematurely awakening a child’s concern for her own wants without first establishing the supremacy of need—a daily rhythm that includes warmth, security and affection, as well as time for meals, rest and play, etc.—leaves her vulnerable to being ruled by the whims of want and subjected to the anxiety and frustration that result from not being able to cope with disappointment.

Choice is the right of all adults, a recognition of their self-determination and autonomy. It is a privilege and a responsibility we grow into. For the small child, feeling secure is paramount. Children who are given too many choices too early feel that sense of security shaken. When wise and loving adults limit the number of choices they offer their young children, the children are free to get on with being children.

Ms. Page is author of “Parenting in the Here and Now."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.