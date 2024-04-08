Too many choices rattle young children

‘Pepperoni or plain?" my friend asked her 3-year-old son. “Milk or water? Would you like a straw?"
The child burst into tears: “I don’t want pizza. I want juice!"
My friend lost her patience: “Stop whining! Just eat your lunch!"
What parent hasn’t been there?
It seems innocuous when a parent asks a young child, “Plain or pepperoni?" After all, choice is at the heart of freedom and independence. When our children mature, we hope they will choose well and have the courage and resiliency to learn from their mistakes. This desire leaves parents vulnerable to the temptation to hurry the process.
Small children make choices all the time. To reach for a hug or turn away. To run toward the slide instead of the swings. Children experience choices—and their consequences—in a physical way. They aren’t weighing options or considering possibilities and outcomes. Young children exert their will and build their competence and confidence by doing. There is a difference—and a subtle shift in responsibility—between a child making a choice and a child being asked to make a choice.
When a young child is invited to make a choice, he is put under the spotlight of the parent’s expectation—will his choice be the right one? For his parent? For himself? That’s a lot of pressure. There is nothing wrong with giving a child a choice now and then. A little stress can help us grow. Too much causes anxiety.
Further, a child who is constantly asked what he wants learns that wanting is important and what he wants is paramount—a sure way to invite power struggles and open the door to anxiety and self-centeredness. When our 4-year-old daughter became resistant to her bedtime, my husband and I sought help from parenting books. They all suggested that to give her a sense of autonomy, we should give her a choice: which pajamas to wear, for example. But our child’s autonomy wasn’t the issue. The real problem was our discomfort with her discomfort. We had to learn that if we held firm and gave her gentle support, she could cope with her feelings about not getting what she wanted—a lesson in strength and resilience for us all.
A young child flourishes when the needs of the day, including hers, prevail. Prematurely awakening a child’s concern for her own wants without first establishing the supremacy of need—a daily rhythm that includes warmth, security and affection, as well as time for meals, rest and play, etc.—leaves her vulnerable to being ruled by the whims of want and subjected to the anxiety and frustration that result from not being able to cope with disappointment.
Choice is the right of all adults, a recognition of their self-determination and autonomy. It is a privilege and a responsibility we grow into. For the small child, feeling secure is paramount. Children who are given too many choices too early feel that sense of security shaken. When wise and loving adults limit the number of choices they offer their young children, the children are free to get on with being children.
Ms. Page is author of “Parenting in the Here and Now."