Trump gives TikTok an illegal amnesty

While challenging the law in court, TikTok rebuffed potential suitors. Beijing effectively blocked a deal by imposing export controls on its algorithms, which it treats as state secrets. After losing at the Supreme Court on Friday, TikTok and Beijing have shown a seeming openness to a deal. And Mr. Trump floated a “joint venture" in which the U.S. would have a 50% stake. It isn’t clear if he meant the U.S. government or private investors would own the American 50%. But it’s illegal either way.