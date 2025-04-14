Trump has a chance to strike a deal with Iran
John F. Kerry , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
SummaryTehran has backed itself into a corner, and that boosts the odds of lasting peace through diplomacy.
As nuclear negotiations with Iran begin in earnest, President Trump has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strike a bargain that could make the region—and the world—safer. That is, if Tehran agrees to it.
