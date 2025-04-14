Trump has a chance to strike a deal with Iran

Tehran has a choice to make. The civilization that has shaped the game of chess since the days of the Persian Court faces a moment of shah, or check: Despite so many key pieces taken off the board, Iran is being extended an opportunity for an agreement with the U.S. that could avert a war with unpredictable repercussions. If the current talks fail to result in a breakthrough, military options would be just as available then as they are now. Given these stakes, Mr. Trump’s willingness to pursue diplomacy is prudent. Iran would be smart to take him up on this opening for peace before shah is superseded by shah mat, checkmate. We should all root for wise decisions.