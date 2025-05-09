Trump has opened the door to a new Saudi oil-price war
SummaryMarkets should prepare for a sharp downturn in the oil price, analysts with a satellite oil-tracking firm write in a guest commentary.
For the second time in five years, Saudi Arabia, in an apparent act of self-harm, is flooding a weakening, oversupplied market with oil.
