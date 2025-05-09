Trump has opened the door to a new Saudi oil-price war

Historically, OPEC has aimed to stabilize market share around 40-45%, adjusting production gradually. However, gradual moves are often undermined by arbitragers who buy and store cheap oil, or sell when prices rise, blunting OPEC’s efforts. Instead, prices swing more violently: multiyear periods of high are followed by sudden, steep crashes. The price collapses of 1997, 2008, 2014, and 2020 reflect this pattern. Crucially, such transitions often occur when negative demand shocks are amplified by counterintuitive, countercyclical production hikes by the “dominant monopoly." That dynamic was apparent in the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the subprime market crash of 2008, and the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. It also resembles today’s turbulence sparked by U.S. policies and unprecedented trade tensions.