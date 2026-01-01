Chicago: The first year of US President Donald Trump’s second term has taken a heavy toll on the rule of law. While this bedrock ideal of American governance has long been invoked to capture a broad range of hopes, at its core lie two mutually reinforcing values: that ordinary people can look to the law to predict accurately the consequences of their actions; and that the same law will render predictable the behavior of officials wielding the awesome powers of the state.
Trump is canceling the rule of law—and US democracy
SummaryTrump’s second term imperils the rule of law, with his administration elevating a claimed mandate over constitutional limits. Defiance of court orders and Supreme Court acquiescence weaken legal certainty, raising risks of power abuse and violence against dissent.
Chicago: The first year of US President Donald Trump’s second term has taken a heavy toll on the rule of law. While this bedrock ideal of American governance has long been invoked to capture a broad range of hopes, at its core lie two mutually reinforcing values: that ordinary people can look to the law to predict accurately the consequences of their actions; and that the same law will render predictable the behavior of officials wielding the awesome powers of the state.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More