Trump is canceling the rule of law—and US democracy

A key question for the coming years, then, is whether deadly use of military force will remain confined to targets outside the United States. After all, it is easy to imagine this administration reasoning its way to domestic uses. If a boat can be attacked without warning by a Predator drone when it is in international waters, why not also when it is within 200 nautical miles of the US coast? And if on open water, why not in a US harbor, or on a freeway? Or in someone’s home? The diffusion of ICE activity from the borders into the heartland of the US is already following this authoritarian logic.