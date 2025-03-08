Opinion
Trump tariffs: Is the US president doomed to repeat history?
Puja Mehra 6 min read 08 Mar 2025, 03:22 PM IST
- In his inaugural address, Donald Trump harked back to William McKinley, the 25th US president, who raised tariffs on US imports from 38% to 50% in 1890, setting off a chain of events that culminated in the Great Depression half a century later.
Last night US President Donald Trump announced – unilaterally – that India has agreed to take its tariffs “way down". For those of us who had hoped reality would somehow turn out more sober than Trump’s rhetoric suggests, his shock decisions have been a rude awakening. The Trump Trade War officially started this week. (While tariffs on most goods from Canada and Mexico are now paused until 2 April at least, the reprieve could well be temporary.)
