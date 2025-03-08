Trump tariffs: Is the US president doomed to repeat history?

“I will, very simply, put America first… America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before… America will be a manufacturing nation once again... I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens… President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent … The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before. … The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun," Trump said at his inauguration.