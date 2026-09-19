Trump’s America is making the world look elsewhere

Canada is now set to become the first “associate member” of the European Union. What it means is still unclear as the EU hasn’t placed any country in that category ever before. And because there are many steps to be taken before Canada can join what is the world’s biggest trade bloc, or deepen trade or political ties with it. Previously, the EU signed Association Agreements with more than 20 countries that include Albania, Israel and Ukraine. Association agreements are also seen as an important step toward membership. Will Canada have similar status or something deeper— that’s to be seen.