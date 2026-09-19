Trump’s America is making the world look elsewhere

This week, we first focus on another storm brewing, threatening the already fragile India-US relationship.
The Russia sanctions bill, introduced over a year ago by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was passed by the US Congress this week and has reportedly been signed by President Donald Trump.
The bill, officially called the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, essentially targets the Russian economy with the intention of penalizing the country over its continued war with Ukraine. In punishing Russia, it also penalizes countries trading with Moscow. India for instance has been buying oil from Russia to steady its domestic supplies after uncertainties mounted over passage of oil and gas tankers through the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Iran war. In Washington’s rather simple view of life, cutting off oil sales money means choking Russia’s war effort.