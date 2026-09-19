Trump’s America is making the world look elsewhere

This week, we first focus on another storm brewing, threatening the already fragile India-US relationship.
This week, we first focus on another storm brewing, threatening the already fragile India-US relationship.
The Russia sanctions bill, introduced over a year ago by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was passed by the US Congress this week and has reportedly been signed by President Donald Trump.
The Russia sanctions bill, introduced over a year ago by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was passed by the US Congress this week and has reportedly been signed by President Donald Trump.
The bill, officially called the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, essentially targets the Russian economy with the intention of penalizing the country over its continued war with Ukraine. In punishing Russia, it also penalizes countries trading with Moscow. India for instance has been buying oil from Russia to steady its domestic supplies after uncertainties mounted over passage of oil and gas tankers through the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Iran war. In Washington’s rather simple view of life, cutting off oil sales money means choking Russia’s war effort.
Though Russia is one among the approximately 40 countries that India is sourcing crude from, it nevertheless remains an important source. And the passage of the bill, with 262 votes in favour and 159 against, empowers Trump to impose tariffs up to 100% on countries like India and China that are within the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or gas.
In effect, the bill gives Trump the power to veto India-Russia energy ties. This will definitely cast a deeper shadow than the one that already exists over India-US ties.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs put out a strong statement on the bill passed by the US Congress.
“As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics,” it said adding “Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side.”
India “has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” it for a good measure. In the past, India has stopped oil purchases from Iran and Venezuela in the face of US persuasion.
In this case, Russia is in question— a country India has historical ties with. Trump’s veto power over who India can buy energy from could in turn impact bilateral ties between New Delhi and Moscow, should New Delhi start reducing imports from there.
The India test
News reports said some US lawmakers like Gregory Meeks, Democrat representing New York, Don Beyer, Democrat representing Virginia and Richard Neal, Democrat from Massachusetts said in a joint statement last week that while House Democrats staunchly support Ukraine, the bill would “dramatically expand presidential tariff authorities while failing to mandate sanctions on Russia, both of which are unacceptable.” This week, Meeks warned that “we cannot grant the president more tariff power that we know he will abuse.” That seems to have fallen on deaf ears.
With Chinese President Xi Jinping slated to visit the US next week for a meeting with Trump, would the US president risk announcing any punitive tariffs on China? Almost impossible, because that would be enough for Xi to cancel his visit.
Word is that Trump will make a big break from protocol and welcome Xi on the tarmac as he steps off his presidential Air China aircraft. This will be the first time ever that a US President will be making such a gesture to any leader. But now make that a gesture towards China and you can understand that it would speak volumes about the situation the US under Donald Trump is. And more importantly, about the position of China in the world.
Punitive sanctions on China at this juncture would mean risking Beijing’s ire to retaliate with its own bunch of measures on the US. Remember April 2025 when the base US tariff rate on Chinese goods was an eye-watering 145%? China was the only country that retaliated to US tariffs with levies of its own, with the total mounting to 125%. The rates have reduced since then especially following two meetings between Trump and Xi— the first on 30 October 2025 in Busan South Korea and the second in 14 May 2026 when Trump travelled to Beijing.
The Fed pushes back
Now to the US…remember how US President Donald Trump humiliated US central bank chief Jerome Powell threatening to fire him for not lowering interest rates? In May this year, Powell stepped down, allowing Trump to install Kevin Warsh as his handpicked choice for Federal Reserve chief. The expectation was that Warsh would try to accommodate Trump’s concerns and lower interest rates.
This week showed Trump wasn’t so lucky even with his pick at the helm of the Fed. The US central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on 16 September, for the first time since 2023. The aim was to rein in stubbornly high inflation. And the central bank hinted at another hike in interest rates perhaps later this year.
The increase, even by a quarter-point lifts the Fed’s key rate to about 3.9%. This is likely to adversely impact US mortgage rates, auto loans, and credit cards. The Fed’s move comes as US citizens are struggling with high costs for groceries, gas and housing. And its impact is likely to be felt in the upcoming mid-term elections in November that Republicans are projected to lose. This is because affordability is now topping the list of public concerns. The Dow industrials fell 631 points, or 1.2%, after the Fed’s decision. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the Nasdaq too edged lower, by less than 0.1%
Expectedly, Trump wasn’t happy. He slammed the decision and accused the Fed’s top policymakers of trying to hurt him politically.
Warsh’s reasoning was simple.
“The plain fact is that inflation is too high and has been for too long,” Warsh was quoted as saying. “We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective clearly and at sufficient speed. Today the FOMC decided that this standard has not been satisfied,” he added, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, an arm of the Fed.
What does this mean for Trump’s ties with Warsh? How the relationship unfolds is to be seen.
Looking beyond America
Last but not the least, recall in August how Canada pulled out of a trade deal with the US? This week, the European Union opened a door to for Canada.
Canada is now set to become the first “associate member” of the European Union. What it means is still unclear as the EU hasn’t placed any country in that category ever before. And because there are many steps to be taken before Canada can join what is the world’s biggest trade bloc, or deepen trade or political ties with it. Previously, the EU signed Association Agreements with more than 20 countries that include Albania, Israel and Ukraine. Association agreements are also seen as an important step toward membership. Will Canada have similar status or something deeper— that’s to be seen.
What the move does do is that it shows countries are now willing to stand up for themselves and look beyond the US for alternatives, more than a year after Trump’s erratic and highly unpredictable slapping of tariffs on friends and foes alike.
For Carney, if nothing else, it marks a psychological win. Trump’s tariffs, demands for economic concessions, and repeated talk of making Canada the 51st state of the US have pushed Ottawa to reduce its dependence on its neighbour and turn to Europe for a deeper economic, security and political relationship. On the other hand, it offers the EU a firm partnership with another Western democracy with shared values and faith in existing international systems.
“In this new world, we must urgently reimagine our partnerships,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on 16 September. Then she did exactly that, saying to Carney: “I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada being the first associate member of the EU.”
On 17 September in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Carney embraced the prospect of Canada becoming the EU’s first associate member saying closer ties with the continent would ensure no country could control Canada’s markets or undermine its sovereignty.
His proposal included deeper integration across trade, defence, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, space, research and financial services – aimed a making both sides less vulnerable to economic and geopolitical pressure.
Guess Carney is doing his bit to walk the talk on how middle powers must stand up for themselves and rely on each other more in this uncertain world.