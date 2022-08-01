Two minds on antitrust cases are better than one

The CCI was set up in 2003 under a law that replaced the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act of 1969, a piece of legislation from the licence raj era that was out of touch with the reality of rivalry in liberalized India. Drafted on the lines of antitrust laws in the US and other advanced economies, the Competition Act’s aim was to bar anti-competitive practices. The CCI was tasked with busting cartels, vetting mergers and acquisitions that may unfairly tilt a market in favour of big players, and taking up complaints of bullying. In an old industrial framework, this was relatively straightforward. As a market monopoly would typically translate to pricing power, actual prices gave the game away. Dearer cement on account of collusion among its makers, for example, would burden its users and shrink incentives for innovation. In the digital economy, much of this goes for a toss. For one, users of social media networks do not always pay for these services, even if their data enriches platforms and can be misused, so it’s only advertisers and the like that may get financially squeezed. Second, concentration of power on the internet is trickier to regulate, as many big firms are based overseas. Third, while ‘network effects’ coupled with low user sign-up costs can give leaders an unbeatable edge that assures them huge wins in winner-takes-all markets, people’s fast-evolving patterns of app usage could still leave such spaces contestable. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram may wield market clout as a trio, for instance, but TikTok has taken away screen time in places like the US. All this complicates the regulatory job.