Uncharted waters: Why rising waterborne oil supplies are the lifeline of global energy grid

The West Asia conflict and blockade of the Strait of Hormuz triggered a historic drain on global oil inventories, which plunged by 246 million barrels across March and April alone. According to the latest International Energy Agency (IEA) data, cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers have now exceeded 1 billion barrels, with more than 14 million barrels per day (mbpd) currently shut in. In February 2026, global stocks were relatively stable at post-2025 surplus levels, with waterborne oil accounting for roughly 25% of total inventories. Following the outbreak of conflict in March 2026, total global stocks drew down by 129 million barrels.