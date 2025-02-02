Union Budget 2025 presents a bold vision for Aatmanirbhar India
Summary
- The 2025 Union budget presents a bold vision for India’s continued journey towards Viksit Bharat, aiming to make India Aatmanirbhar and a global leader in manufacturing, while simultaneously driving inclusive growth.
The Union Budget for 2025-26 will be known for several path breaking measures, and in a true sense, it's a people's budget. The budget has announced significant measures for manufacturing, MSMEs, employment, regulatory reforms, strategic areas like ship-building, nuclear and many more, thereby accelerating our journey towards Viksit Bharat.