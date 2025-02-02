Union Budget 2025 presents a bold vision for Aatmanirbhar India

Strategically, it is important to notice the announcements made for two sectors, namely, nuclear energy and ship building. The budget introduces a comprehensive vision for India's energy future, with a key focus on the Nuclear Energy Mission, aimed at developing at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047. This initiative is essential for India’s energy transition, reducing dependence on fossil fuels while meeting growing energy demands sustainably. To facilitate private sector participation, the government will amend the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, creating a conducive environment for investment. With nuclear energy as a crucial part of the energy mix alongside renewables, India is on track to meet its ambitious sustainability targets while fostering economic growth. Large ships above a specified size will now be included in the Infrastructure Harmonized Master List (HML) and this will help in getting financing under infrastructure status.