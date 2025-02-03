In urban markets, where essential spending has become the norm, the budget’s move to relax the taxation structure for the middle class can stimulate discretionary spending. The limit for tax-exempt interest earned by senior citizens has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000, while the move to have zero tax for incomes of up to ₹12,00,000 will also be a major relief for salaried individuals. This balanced approach acknowledges the dual nature of India's consumption story and the need to cater to both segments effectively.