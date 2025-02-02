FY26 budget has brought a big cheer for the middle class with the effective tax burden being reduced to zero for income up to ₹12 lakh per annum. The proposal is likely to put more money in the pockets of urban consumers, fuelling spending on FMCG, consumer durables, automobiles, tourism, etc. Overall allocation towards capital expenditure has also increased–it's important to note here that the base of capital expenditure had gone up significantly with consecutive higher allocation in past four budgets. Through the budget, the government’s intention seems to continue the focus on infrastructure build-up and manufacturing resurgence, and, at the same time, support mass consumption, which is struggling due to inflation and lower income growth in recent times.