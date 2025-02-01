Union Budget 2025 strengthens the middle class for a consumption-driven economy
Summary
- Individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually are now exempt from paying income tax, a move that directly benefits those in the ₹6-20 lakh income range—home to 75% of the salaried middle class
The Union Budget 2025, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces key measures to strengthen India’s middle class. According to estimates by PRICE, this segment—households earning between ₹6 lakh and ₹36 lakh annually at 2024-25 prices—comprises over 560 million people across 126 million households, making it a driving force behind consumption, investment, and innovation in the economy. Notably, nearly 40% of this group consists of salaried workers, underscoring their crucial role in sustaining economic growth. With a strong emphasis on tax relief, housing, employment, and infrastructure development, the budget aims to enhance financial security, boost demand, and propel India toward its vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed and economically empowered nation.