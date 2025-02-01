Housing and urban development

Housing, a key aspiration of middle-class families, has received a strong push in Union Budget 2025. Rising real estate prices, especially in urban areas, have often placed homeownership out of reach. To address this, the government has expanded the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) and introduced additional tax benefits on home loans, making it easier for families in the ₹12-35 lakh annual income bracket to own homes. With salaried individuals forming 46-60% of this segment, the incentives will encourage real estate investment, driving demand in the construction and housing sectors. Complementing this is a substantial allocation for urban infrastructure development, including metro expansions, smart city initiatives, and improved public transport. These efforts will not only enhance living standards but also create employment opportunities, ensuring that economic benefits reach a wider population.