The Union Budget is to be placed before Parliament once again, with every sector seeking greater funding. When I took over as secretary of school education, Government of India, in 2016, I was aghast to discover that even the nominal allocation to school education had been consistently declining since 2014. Even at the cost of annoying a few important people, I raised this issue, and, as a result, the amount was increased for 2017-18. But why was there a need to raise this issue in the first place? Isn't school education important enough to attract attention? Many issues afflict school education, and they have not only been outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, but prescriptions have also been provided for them. However, these prescriptions cannot be administered without requisite funding. This is where the 2026-27 budget assumes critical importance. To implement the recommendations of the NEP, adequate funding is essential.